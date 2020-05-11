Live Now
12 Town Hall: How COVID-19 is impacting RI’s tourism industry

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tourism is one of the driving forces behind Rhode Island’s economy, and it’s taking a major hit as restaurants, hotels and other businesses struggle to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the above video, Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy check in with travel and tourism experts from around the state to discuss the challenges these businesses are facing, the changes being made and what the future might hold.

