12 Responds: Will there be a co-pay for the coronavirus vaccine?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state has begun its distribution of the recently-approved coronavirus vaccine, and some Rhode Islanders are expressing confusion regarding the process.

Several viewers wrote into 12 Responds with a variety of concerns, ranging from potential co-pays to when everyone will receive the second dose.

When it comes to co-pays, R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said receiving the vaccine is free, but “there could be a scenario in the future in which a doctor is vaccinating patients and charges a co-pay associated with that patient visit.”

One viewer asked: “Will a negative test be required prior to receiving the vaccine?“

Wendelken said no, explaining that people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 can still receive the vaccine.

Another viewer inquired whether someone who’s received the first dose of the vaccine would still be susceptible to virus until they’re fully immunized.

Dr. Katarina Byrd, an infectious disease fellow with Lifespan, said those who receive the first dose will only be partially protected, and there is a chance you could contract COVID-19 if exposed prior to receiving the second dose.

“It’s really important that when someone gets the initial dose that they get the subsequent dose, so we can reach that over 90% protective rate,” she said.

As far as when life may return to normal, Byrd said it will take several months for everyone to receive both doses of the vaccine.

“It’s going to depend on everyone, as many people getting vaccinated as possible, and the number of COVID cases in our state dramatically decreasing,” she said.

Byrd said until then, everyone should continue to follow the guidance of state health officials regarding mask wearing and social distancing.