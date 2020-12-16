CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES
Target 12 on WPRI.com

12 Responds: Will there be a co-pay for the coronavirus vaccine?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you»

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state has begun its distribution of the recently-approved coronavirus vaccine, and some Rhode Islanders are expressing confusion regarding the process.

Several viewers wrote into 12 Responds with a variety of concerns, ranging from potential co-pays to when everyone will receive the second dose.

When it comes to co-pays, R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said receiving the vaccine is free, but “there could be a scenario in the future in which a doctor is vaccinating patients and charges a co-pay associated with that patient visit.”

One viewer asked: “Will a negative test be required prior to receiving the vaccine?

Wendelken said no, explaining that people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 can still receive the vaccine.

Another viewer inquired whether someone who’s received the first dose of the vaccine would still be susceptible to virus until they’re fully immunized.

Dr. Katarina Byrd, an infectious disease fellow with Lifespan, said those who receive the first dose will only be partially protected, and there is a chance you could contract COVID-19 if exposed prior to receiving the second dose.

“It’s really important that when someone gets the initial dose that they get the subsequent dose, so we can reach that over 90% protective rate,” she said.

As far as when life may return to normal, Byrd said it will take several months for everyone to receive both doses of the vaccine.

“It’s going to depend on everyone, as many people getting vaccinated as possible, and the number of COVID cases in our state dramatically decreasing,” she said.

Byrd said until then, everyone should continue to follow the guidance of state health officials regarding mask wearing and social distancing.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community