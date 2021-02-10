CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
12 Responds: Why is CVS directing me to schedule my vaccine appointment out-of-state?

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders ages 75 and older can now register online to receive the coronavirus vaccine at select CVS locations, but many are reporting glitches in the system that are making things increasingly difficult to secure a slot.

Several viewers wrote into 12 Responds expressing their frustrations with the online registration system. Some residents who tried to sign up through CVS were directed to book their vaccine appointment out-of-state.

One viewer wrote: “When I tried to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine in Johnston, I was given an appointment in Putnam, Conn.”

In a statement to 12 News, CVS spokesperson Matthew Blanchette said the pharmacy has updated its registration system to ensure that all appointments, “comply with residency requirements enacted in certain states.”

“We have updated our site so that customers must affirm they meet the eligibility requirements in the state where the pharmacy they are booking their appointment is located,” Blanchette wrote. “Our scheduler will only display stores in the state/jurisdiction they answered eligibility questions for.”

There are currently only two CVS locations administering coronavirus vaccines, though four more are expected to begin immunizing residents this week.

The state has also partnered up with Walgreens. Eligible Rhode Islanders are encouraged to sign up for a vaccine on the pharmacies’ websites.

Schedule a vaccine appointment at CVS » | Schedule a vaccine appointment at Walgreens »

12 Responds: Send us your question or concern »

