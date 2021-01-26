12 Responds: When will senior citizens get vaccinated in RI?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is still in Phase 1 of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, distributing about 2,000 doses a day, leading many to wonder why the process has been so sluggish.

As of Tuesday, 17,291 people in the state are fully vaccinated, having gotten both of their shots, according to the R.I. Department of Health. That’s roughly 1.6% of the state’s population.

Nearly 61,000 people have received the first dose to date, and data shows a large portion of those people were between the ages of 19 and 59. As a result, many viewers have written into 12 Responds expressing frustration, including one person who wrote: “When will seniors 75 & over receive the vaccine?”

Rhode Island started by vaccinating front-line health care workers, followed by nursing home residents and staff, first responders, and high-risk inmates. Adults 75 and older who live at home are the final group in Phase 1, and the state expects to begin immunizing them in mid-February.

With more than 200,000 Rhode Islanders in the 75 and older age group, the state estimates it could take until March or April to get them all vaccinated.

State health officials are expected to outline which groups will be next in line for the vaccine during this Thursday’s briefing.