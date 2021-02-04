12 Responds: When can my housebound relative receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There is currently no streamlined approach to how Rhode Islanders ages 75 and older can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, with cities and towns all handling it a bit differently.

Ever since the state began allowing residents ages 75 and older to get immunized, 12 Responds has received dozens of questions regarding the state’s vaccine rollout.

One viewer asked: “When can my housebound 93-year-old mother receive the coronavirus vaccine?”

Since the state is still determining how vaccines will be administered, the R.I. Department of Health is asking residents not to contact home health agencies regarding the vaccine at this time.

“We are doing everything we can to take into account all of the different possibilities for ensuring equitable access across the board,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said during her weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday.

Alexander-Scott said while plans for vaccinating housebound residents are still being developed, the state intends to divide 7,000 doses among Rhode Island’s cities and towns each week for four weeks beginning the week of Feb. 14.

CVS and Walgreens will also begin vaccinating residents ages 75 and older next week at select locations.

Integra Community Care Network and Professional Ambulance has been transporting vaccines to eligible housebound residents through a program made possible by Care New England, though to program is limited based on vaccine availability.

The Health Department has yet to create a statewide vaccine registration such as the one that’s available for testing, which has put the burden on municipal leaders.

Tiverton Town Manager Chris Cotta said they’ve been so overwhelmed with the influx of calls to sign up for vaccines that they’ve resorted to writing residents’ information down on pen and paper.

“We are enormously appreciative of the creativity, flexibility, determination and handwork that the cities and towns have put in,” Alexander-Scott said.

The Health Department said on top eventually creating an online portal where residents can schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine, they will also have a phone line for those who don’t have internet access.

Alexander-Scott said residents ages 75 and older will be able to sign up for state-run clinics by mid-February. State-run vaccination sites are not expected to open until there are plenty of vaccines to administer.