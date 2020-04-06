12 RESPONDS //
12 Responds: New details on $600 unemployment bump

Coronavirus

Questions answered in this episode:

  • When does the extra $600 for unemployment kick in?
  • Do people on TCI get the $600?
  • Benefits frozen because of overpayment, what can be done?
  • When can the self-employed apply for unemployment?
  • Does the extra $600 count toward SNAP calculations?
  • Do I click “yes” when asked if I am searching for employment?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Labor and Training says more than 100,000 Rhode Islanders have filed for out-of-work benefits in the last few weeks as the coronavirus emergency shut down businesses across the state.

In the above video, Target 12 reporters Tim White and Ted answer another round of questions submitted by viewers.

 Q&A: Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here's what you're eligible for

 Q&A: Here's how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work

Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work

Sign Up: R.I. DLT mailing list for updates on emergency COVID-19 unemployment program

File a claim: Regular Unemployment | Temporary Disability | Temporary Caregiver

