12 Responds: Can I get an antibody test to see if I had COVID-19?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- On the eve of Rhode Island lawmakers' first hearing to scrutinize her coronavirus emergency spending, Gov. Gina Raimondo planted a flag to insist she has the right to allocate the entire $1.25 billion pool of emergency funding provided by Congress last month.

The $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act includes a new Coronavirus Relief Fund, negotiated in part by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, that provides $150 billion to help states cover the costs of dealing with COVID-19. Reed helped include a so-called "small-state minimum" in the statute so Rhode Island would get $1.25 billion from the fund.