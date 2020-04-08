1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows
Target 12 on WPRI.com

12 Responds: Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Questions answered in this episode:

  • When will you see the $600 unemployment boost?
  • When will Massachusetts start paying independent contractors?
  • Can part-time workers get unemployment benefits?
  • What do I do when I can’t get through to DLT on the phone?
  • How does the new CVS rapid-testing site at Twin River work?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the above video, Target 12 reporters Tim White and Ted Nesi answer another round of questions submitted by viewers to “12 Responds.”

Here are some more key WPRI.com links and other resources to help you:

 12 Responds: Submit your questions here

• As of April 7: CARES Act unemployment benefits now available in RI

 Q&A: Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for

 Q&A: Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work

• Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work

• Sign Up: R.I. DLT mailing list for updates on emergency COVID-19 unemployment program

• File a Claim: Regular Unemployment | Temporary Disability | Temporary Caregiver

Watch Tim White’s 12 Responds story from Wednesday’s 6 o’clock newscast:

For more information, watch previous Q&As:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • *New Time* 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 3:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • *New Time* 5:30 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com