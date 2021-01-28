12 News exclusive: McKee says he supports state’s vaccine rollout plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an exclusive one-on-one interview with 12 News, Rhode Island Lt. Governor Dan McKee said he is on the same page as the R.I. Department of Health, despite a disagreement over who should be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, R.I. Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott announced the state would not be prioritizing who gets the vaccine next based on occupation, but rather age, underlying health conditions and location.

Late last week, McKee said he believed teachers should be prioritized over others in the next phase of the rollout.

“I think it’s good that in the response today we were talking about teachers,” McKee said Thursday. “This is not for teachers to step over seniors who have age and other health conditions.”

McKee also said 58% of teachers will fall into the next phase of the vaccine rollout, and almost a third of kindergarten through third-grade teachers in the state.

“We know the vaccines are going to come to our state quicker and quicker, so the thought is that we need to be prepared when that happens,” McKee added. “It’s good to have put that on the table as a priority.”

McKee said he spoke with teachers in other states who have received the vaccine, and they felt safer to return to the classroom.

“The point is the teachers are important to be in the classroom, but we know it’s not the only thing that will get them in the classroom,” he said. ‘This is still a priority on our part.”