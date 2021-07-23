12 more RI nonprofits receiving $10K in COVID grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Twelve additional nonprofits across Rhode Island will be receiving $10,000 in grants after the state reached its second milestone in the RI Gives Vax Challenge, Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday.

McKee said an additional 5,000 Rhode Islanders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the first round of grants were announced earlier this week, bringing the overall total to more than 10,000 shots administered since the initiative began earlier this month.

The Vax Challenge has a budget of $750,000, $250,000 of which was provided by the Rhode Island Foundation. The funding is allocated in grants of $10,000 to Rhode Island nonprofits each time the state administers an additional 5,000 first COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Second-round recipients include the African Alliance of Rhode Island, Be The Change Sunday Meal, Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick, the Center for Southeast Asians, The Collective, Friends of Rhode Island CASA, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, the Rhode Island Public Health Institute, the Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts, The Salvation Army, Turning Around Ministries and Women’s Refugee Care.

Nearly all of the nonprofit awardees serve the state’s most vulnerable populations. Nonprofit organizations have until July 30 to apply for a grant. Apply here »