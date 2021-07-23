CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

12 more RI nonprofits receiving $10K in COVID grants

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Money generic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Twelve additional nonprofits across Rhode Island will be receiving $10,000 in grants after the state reached its second milestone in the RI Gives Vax Challenge, Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday.

McKee said an additional 5,000 Rhode Islanders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the first round of grants were announced earlier this week, bringing the overall total to more than 10,000 shots administered since the initiative began earlier this month.

The Vax Challenge has a budget of $750,000, $250,000 of which was provided by the Rhode Island Foundation. The funding is allocated in grants of $10,000 to Rhode Island nonprofits each time the state administers an additional 5,000 first COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Second-round recipients include the African Alliance of Rhode Island, Be The Change Sunday Meal, Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick, the Center for Southeast Asians, The Collective, Friends of Rhode Island CASA, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, the Rhode Island Public Health Institute, the Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts, The Salvation Army, Turning Around Ministries and Women’s Refugee Care.

Nearly all of the nonprofit awardees serve the state’s most vulnerable populations. Nonprofit organizations have until July 30 to apply for a grant. Apply here »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community