113 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,512 more positive cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 113 more COVID-19 deaths bringing the total in the state to 5,705.

An additional 1,512 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday for a total of 84,933 confirmed cases. About three percent are currently hospitalized and 747 are in the ICU, according to health officials.

A total of 448,089 tests have been performed in Massachusetts.

