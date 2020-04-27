11 more residents test positive for COVID-19 at RI Veterans Home

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — After the Rhode Island Veterans Home reported it’s first COVID-19 case on Friday, all residents and staff members were tested for the virus over the weekend.

As a result, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has confirmed an additional 11 residents have tested positive bringing the total to 12. Additional results are still pending.

The first case in a resident on Friday did present symptoms, according to David Levesque, a spokesman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Veterans Home staff members say they have taken measures to isolate these residents and are currently notifying their family members.

Testing will continue for all employees throughout the day.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.