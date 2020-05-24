11 more deaths in RI, 116 new cases; two beaches open Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 11 more Rhode Islanders have died with COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Sunday, bringing the death toll to 608.

There were 116 new positive cases reported Sunday out of more than 2,500 test results, bringing the cumulative total number of cases since the pandemic began to 14,065.

The number of people reported to be in the hospital with the virus on Sunday was 240, a slight increase from 233 yesterday. There are 49 people in intensive care and 32 on a ventilator.

One of the fatalities was a victim in their 30s, according to the data.

Two state beaches — East Matunuck and Scarborough — are set to open Monday for Memorial Day, but with parking capacity limitations and social distancing requirements. All state parks are also open, but the rest of the state beaches remain closed to parking until June 1.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is not holding a daily briefing on Monday in observance of the solemn holiday, but plans to hold a live-streamed Memorial Day ceremony at the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

Raimondo announced Friday that Phase 2 of reopening is expected to start June 1, with many more businesses opening including gyms, salons and indoor dining. The social gathering limit will rise to 15, Raimondo said, but she urged Rhode Islanders to stick with the five person limit this weekend to avoid a spike in virus transmission before Phase 2.

