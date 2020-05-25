1,013 new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts; 68 more deaths

BOSTON (WPRI) — Health officials on Sunday reported 1,013 new cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and 68 more deaths.

There have now been 6,372 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

11,387 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 532,373.

Locally, there have been 6,596 cases of the coronavirus in Bristol County.

