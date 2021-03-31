100K doses of J&J vaccine coming to Mass.; RI to receive 16K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming to both Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

While in Quincy Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said he learned from federal officials that 10 million doses of the vaccine will be shipped next week.

“We got some very good news from the federal government,” Baker said. “The first really significant shipment of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be going out nationwide.”

Baker said he was told 5 million of those doses will be divided to retail pharmacies nationwide, while the other half will be sent to the states directly.

He said Massachusetts is expects to receive 100,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week.

“For many of us this is a big sign and a big statement,” he said. “The difference between two doses and one dose is not just convenience, but also capacity.”

In Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee tweeted Wednesday that the state’s allocation of Johnson & Johnson is increasing to more than 16,000 doses next week.

“This is great news for our efforts to get shots in arms quickly,” McKee wrote.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, McKee and R.I. Department of Health officials are scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.