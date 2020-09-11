CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Rhode Island

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RIDOH_1535408102566.JPG

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 100 new coroanvirus cases, along with a slight increase in the number of people currently in the hospital with the disease.

State health officials also reported four more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing Rhode Island’s death toll to 1,071.

Hospitalizations increased to 80 from 76 a day earlier, with eight people currently in the intensive care unit and three people on ventilators, according to the Health Department. The state’s new cases resulted in the Rhode Island’s positivity rate increasing to 1.3% compared to 1.1% a day earlier.

Health officials said they received 7,692 test results the day before, mostly including people who were tested for a consecutive time. The state has ramped up overall testing in recent weeks, fueled largely by colleges and universities blind-testing students — regardless of symptoms — who have returned to in-person learning.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Health officials announced starting Friday four new CVS Health COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will be available for children 12 years of age and older. The tests are free of charge, but an appointment must be made in advance.

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa |

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/9/2020: Richard Arenberg, Professor of Political Science, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour