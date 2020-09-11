100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 100 new coroanvirus cases, along with a slight increase in the number of people currently in the hospital with the disease.

State health officials also reported four more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing Rhode Island’s death toll to 1,071.

Hospitalizations increased to 80 from 76 a day earlier, with eight people currently in the intensive care unit and three people on ventilators, according to the Health Department. The state’s new cases resulted in the Rhode Island’s positivity rate increasing to 1.3% compared to 1.1% a day earlier.

Health officials said they received 7,692 test results the day before, mostly including people who were tested for a consecutive time. The state has ramped up overall testing in recent weeks, fueled largely by colleges and universities blind-testing students — regardless of symptoms — who have returned to in-person learning.

Health officials announced starting Friday four new CVS Health COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will be available for children 12 years of age and older. The tests are free of charge, but an appointment must be made in advance.

