10 RI nonprofits to receive $10K in state COVID grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Ten nonprofits from across Rhode Island will receive $10,000 in grants as the state reached the first milestone of its RI Gives Vax Challenge, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee announced Monday.

McKee said 5,000 more Rhode Islanders received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a win-win for Rhode Island, our local nonprofits and the communities they serve,” he said. “Through the RI Gives Vax Challenge, we’re getting healthier, we’re raising awareness, and we’re able to help the organizations that have stepped up to support those most in need during the pandemic.”

The Vax Challenge has a budget of $750,000, $250,000 of which was provided by the Rhode Island Foundation. The funding will be allocated in grants of $10,000 to Rhode Island nonprofits each time the state administers an additional 5,000 first COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The first round recipients include Access To Recovery, Adoption Rhode Island, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, the Elisha Project, Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, the Refugee Development Center, the Rhode Island Free Clinic, Southern Rhode Island Volunteers and the WARM Center.

“Hitting the first vaccination milestone and making the initial round of grants is a great start. Every new person who gets vaccinated against COVID brings us closer to awarding the next $120,000 to nonprofits who are doing so much every day to help Rhode Islanders recover from the impact of the pandemic,” R.I. Foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said.

Nonprofit organizations have until July 30 to apply for a grant. Apply here »