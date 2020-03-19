10 Prov. police officers in self-quarantine after purse-snatching arrest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten members of the Providence Police department are temporarily self-quarantining after making an arrest Wednesday night, Chief Hugh Clements confirmed.

Clements said the officers — seven patrol officers and three detectives — were self-quarantining only out of an abundance of caution, after learning that a person who was arrested has a family member who is being tested for COVID-19.

The officers will only quarantine until the test results come back, Clements said, and will go back to work if the person tests negative. He said because this was a “contact of a contact,” the Department of Health said the officers did not need to quarantine.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have the officers involved self-quarantining until we have confirmation of test results of family members of the individuals arrested,” Clements said.

The situation began when officers apprehended two juvenile suspects in a reported purse snatching in Providence, Clements said. The suspects were taken into the police department where they came in contact with members of the Youth Service Bureau, including detectives.

It’s the first instance of Providence police officers needing to quarantine after interacting with the public since the coronavirus outbreak began, Clements said.

The incident highlights the challenge for first responders who are going to emergencies while trying to avoid contracting COVID-19. Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said Wednesday that first responders are no longer responding to certain non-emergency calls.

“There are calls that we’re just not going to because it’s not necessary that we put our police officers or firefighters or EMS in those situations,” Paré said.

Non-emergency police reports can be filed online, and officials have urged residents to use that option when possible during the public health emergency.

In an effort to reduce contamination, Paré said one ambulance — Rescue 5 at the Allens Avenue station — is currently being reserved to respond to calls for flu-like symptoms.

