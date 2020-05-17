10 more deaths, hospitalizations dip in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten more Rhode Islanders have died with COVID-19, the R.I. Department of Health reported Sunday, bringing the death toll to 499.

There were 240 new positive cases reported Sunday out of more than 4,000 test results, a positive rate of about 6%.

The number of people in the hospital with the virus in Rhode Island dropped from 273 on Saturday to 260 Sunday, marking the lowest number of people with the virus in the hospital in Rhode Island since April 12.

Of those, 64 are in intensive care with 45 on a ventilator, according to the new data.

The new numbers come on the first full weekend without daily briefings from Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, as the officials transition to Monday-Friday briefings during Phase 1 of reopening the state.

Phase 1 has now lasted a week, and Raimondo said Friday to expect Phase 2 to start in early June. For now, retail stores are allowed to be open with limited capacity, but other businesses like fitness centers and salons remain closed.

She also announced four new indicators she’ll look at to determine whether to move ahead a phase. They include hospital capacity, daily hospital admissions, the rate the disease is spreading from person to person, and how quickly hospitalizations double.

