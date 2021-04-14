0.13% of fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders tested positive for coronavirus, data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local health officials are putting out a warning that even if a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they still need to be careful to prevent contracting and transmitting the virus.

In a meeting Tuesday of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee, officials said out of those currently immunized, 0.13% have since tested positive.

“For us to actually be experiencing 0.1% of vaccinated individuals demonstrated breakthrough cases, it’s even better than what is noted nationally and what’s happened with the clinical trials,” R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott explained.

The 0.13% comes from data collected two weeks ago and accounts for 290 people out of the 212,060 fully vaccinated at the time, according to Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

Most of theses cases were asymptomatic, but there have been 20 hospitalizations and three deaths among this group, Wendelken added.

Health officials don’t know for certain whether those people were hospitalized or died due to COVID-19, but said the Health Department is analyzing the underlying health conditions involved in each of the cases.

Health officials also said the fact the positivity rate among vaccinated people is so low is a sign of how effective the vaccine is and another reason why people should get a shot once they’re eligible.

Rhode Islanders ages 40 and older are currently eligible to book an appointment, along with people 16 and older who have an underlying medical condition. Next Monday, eligibility will open to everyone ages 18 and older.