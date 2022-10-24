PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials broke ground Monday on a new Rhode Island Department of Health facility in Providence.

The building will feature modernized 80,000 square foot labs for biological and chemical testing of infectious diseases, environmental, and forensic testing services, according to Gov. Dan McKee’s office. Brown University also agreed to lease 20,000 square feet of laboratory space at the site.

“We’re grateful for the partners who came together to ensure Rhode Island maximizes this significant economic development opportunity while advancing the state’s important public health goals,” McKee said.

The 212,000 square foot, seven-story development’s new site will be on the corner of Richmond and Clifford streets.

The project is estimated to cost $165 million total, pulling in funding from the American Rescue Plant Act and a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Investments like these are critical to help equitably protect the health, safety, and security of all,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “We look forward to the benefits that this facility will bring to Rhode Island and surrounding areas.”