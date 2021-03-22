Complaints prompt RI to reinforce visitation compliance at long-term care facilities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Rhode Island Department of Health is urging the state’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to once again allow their residents to have visitors.

In a memo to facilities statewide, Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said they’ve received several complaints from the families and friends of residents regarding visitation.

He cited one complaint where a resident was only permitted one visit within a three-week period.

“Now that the COVID-19 vaccine and spring have arrived, RIDOH’s expectation is that visitation will increase and facilities will begin to achieve pre-COVID-19 visitation levels,” he wrote.

In the memo, Wendelken included the most recent state visitation guidelines for facilities to review. Those guidelines include providing “reasonable visiting hours” of at least four hours a day and allowing “immediate access to residents by properly identified appropriate government personnel, family members, physicians and relatives.”

“RIDOH is prepared to take regulatory action to ensure visitation compliance in all Rhode Island long-term care facilities,” he said.

Despite the complaints, Wendelken said the majority of facilities statewide have complied and loosened their visitation restrictions.

A survey recently conducted by the Health Department found that 3,119 visits took place between March 7-14 at 88 long-term care facilities.

“Several facilities indicated that visitation was continuing well,” Wendelken added.

Wendelken said they will continue to regularly conduct these surveys not only to assess how visitation is going, but also so they can quickly respond to any complaints that may arise.

“RIDOH’s expectation is that all long-term care facilities provide visitation that is responsive to public requests and aligned with residents’ needs,” he said.