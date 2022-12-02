(WPRI) — Prospect CharterCARE and the United Nurses and Allied Professionals union (UNAP) said they’ve reached a new three-year contract agreement.

UNAP represents workers at Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and Prospect Home Health. Healthcare workers at Fatima held informational pickets a few weeks ago threatening to strike.

UNAP said in a statement the new deal will provide “vastly improved working conditions.”

“The healthcare workers who serve patients at CharterCARE facilities work extremely hard in difficult circumstances, and we are pleased that they now have a contract that recognizes their sacrifices,” said UNAP General Counsel Chris Callaci.

CharterCARE said they’re looking forward to continuing their working relationship with UNAP.

The contract will run through Nov. 30, 2025.