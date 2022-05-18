BOSTON, Mass (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed a single case of monkeypox in the commonwealth on Wednesday.

A man who recently returned from a trip to Canada tested positive for the virus, according to the DPH. It’s the country’s first case so far this year.

The DPH says monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious illness that begins with flu-like symptoms and can progress to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

Monkeypox infections usually occur after a person is exposed to the virus through bites or scratches from small mammals, or when preparing small game.

The DPH said the case poses no risk to the public, since it’s not easily transmissible between people. It can, however, be passed through bodily fluids.

The infected man is currently in good condition at an area hospital, the agency added.

The DPH said it’s working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the infected man’s health care providers to identify close contacts.

The CDC plans to issue a public statement on poxvirus infections in the near future.