PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rate of COVID-19 cases has been increasing steadily since the Thanksgiving holiday, which has translated into overflowing hospitals during one of the busiest times of the year.

The R.I. Department of Health reports 1,110 new cases and two deaths were reported the week of Dec. 10-16. Additionally, 74 people were admitted to the hospital, and data shows that 2.2% of people who visited the emergency department during that time were diagnosed with the virus.

For comparison, 731 cases and 67 hospital admissions were reported the week after Thanksgiving, followed by 945 cases and 56 hospital admissions for the first week of December.

Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said data shows there are often more than 150 hospital admissions per month due to COVID-19.

“We are busting at the seams, really,” Dr. Joe Lauro, an emergency physician and president of the R.I. American College of Emergency Physicians, told Target 12.

Lauro, who works at Newport and Miriam hospitals, said the influx is caused by a few things, including the prevalence of respiratory viruses, including COVID, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The trend is resulting in an “unprecedented” amount of boarding, meaning patients are being held in the emergency department, often in hallways, while awaiting an inpatient bed.

“We just can’t see patients fast enough, as fast as we’re capable of doing,” Lauro said.

Lauro said that anywhere from 12 to 24 patients could be seen in one emergency room bed in the course of 24 hours, depending on the severity of the illness.

“So that contributes to the longer wait times,” he added. “The reality of it is, and it’s of course dependent on the size of the hospital and location, the reality is that you’re going to be waiting a while.”

Part of why boarding levels are higher may be due to a staffing shortage, particularly with nursing jobs. He said it’s led to patients who need to be discharged and sent to a nursing home or skilled nursing facility can’t get in quickly enough.

“So the patient that needs to be admitted from the emergency room to a bed upstairs stays in the emergency room longer, and then you wait in the waiting room longer,” he said. “It’s just this loop that continues.”

One reason why COVID-19 is circulating more rapidly could be attributed to poor vaccination rates. The Health Department reports just 15% of Rhode Islanders got the latest COVID-19 vaccine compared to 24% last year.

Rhode Island lags the national rate of 17% of Americans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine this year, according to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lauro said the lack of vaccination comes down to pandemic fatigue.

“I don’t think anybody is scared anymore,” Lauro said. “I think it’s just part of their daily living. They don’t want to stop doing what they’re doing because of this.”

Other seasonal respiratory viruses like flu and RSV continue to circulate.

Health Department data shows roughly 90 cases of flu were reported during the week ending Dec. 16, a jump from 34 cases the week prior.

“To date, we have had 98 flu-associated hospitalizations and, thankfully, no flu-associated deaths,” Wendelken said. Data shows more than half of those admissions were in the last week.

Additionally, data shows that cases of RSV spiked in November but have been on a decline in the past two weeks.

The Health Department lists prevention measures to keep in mind, including:

If you are not feeling well, do not attend holiday gatherings.

Vaccination is particularly important for older adults and people with underlying health issues, including weakened immune systems, diabetes, obesity, asthma, cancer, and heart or lung disease. The 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone older than six months of age. Everyone older than six months of age should get vaccinated against the flu every year. RSV vaccine is available for adults 60 years of age and older and for infants.

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any of the classic symptoms, like fever or chills, a runny nose, a cough, achiness, or loss of taste or smell.

If you or someone you live with tests positive for COVID-19, there are steps you can take to prevent spreading the virus to others and protect yourself from getting very sick. The Isolation Calculator can help you determine how long you should stay home and isolate away from others. Learn more about doctor-recommended treatments for COVID-19 that can keep you from getting sicker and being hospitalized.

