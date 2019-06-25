Bill allowing easier access to Narcan heads to governor’s desk

A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City, N.J. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. An overdose of opiates essentially makes the body forget to breathe. Naloxone works by blocking the brain receptors that opiates latch onto and helping the body “remember” […]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Lawmakers have approved a bill that would allow Rhode Islanders access to lifesaving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose.

The bill, sponsored by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Rep. Justine Caldwell, would make naloxone an open prescription nationwide. This guarantees anyone can obtain the medication at any pharmacy in the state.

“We as a state should be encouraging anyone who may come in contact with overdose victims to have Narcan accessible. That’s the reason we make it available to all,” Ruggerio said.

“Individuals who work in health care, public safety, and other fields may want to have Narcan easily accessible in case there is a need for it, as might individuals who have a friend or family member struggling with an opioid addiction,” he added.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, more than 1,800 Rhode Islanders have died because of an accidental drug overdose in the past six years and more than 300 have died each of the last three years.

“Merely being in possession of naloxone doesn’t make any person an insurance risk,” Caldwell said. “Our state’s open prescription is meant to encourage family, friends and anyone who thinks they might need it to save someone’s life to acquire this life-saving drug.”

The bill will now head to Governor Gina Raimondo’s desk for consideration.