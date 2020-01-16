Bat found in Portsmouth tests positive for rabies

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health issued a warning Thursday that a rabid bat was discovered in Portsmouth last weekend.

The bat appeared to be sick when it was found Saturday morning at the intersection of Massachusetts Boulevard and Anthony Road, according to Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the health department.

The bat was sent to the state health laboratories where it tested positive for rabies.

Wendelken noted that all dogs, cats and ferrets are required by state law to be vaccinated against rabies.

If you or a pet may have had direct contact with the bat, immediately call the Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology at (401) 222-2577 (Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or (401) 276-8046 after hours for treatment guidance.

Officials offered pet owners the following tips for preventing rabies: