At the computer more? Doctors remind you to take a break

CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people at home in an effort to slow the spread, computers have been in use more than ever.

Whether you’re working from home, or you have kids who are learning from home, doctors say it’s important to take a break from the screen to give your eyes a rest.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the “20-20-20 Rule” to reduce eye strain.

Every 20 minutes, it’s recommended you look away about 20 feet in front of you, for 20 seconds.

Dr. Alice Cusner, an optometrist in Canton, says patients young and old are complaining about eye strain with added time at the computer.

For distance learners, she encourages families who have smart TVs to download school programs there instead.

“That would be five to ten feet away, much healthier for your kids’ eyes rather than sitting looking at a screen 10, 12, 15 inches from the eyes,” Cusner said.

If you’re wondering about blue light glasses, Dr. Cusner says those are more about blocking light before sleeping.

Cusner recommends getting outside in the sun for about two hours a day to prevent nearsightedness.