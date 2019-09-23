Asthma warning: Victim’s husband sending message about ‘Peak Week’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Laura Levis was just 34.

“There’s no way she ever thought asthma could end her life,” her husband Peter DeMarco said.

Three years ago, Laura went to Somerville Hospital in Massachusetts for help during an intense asthma attack, but the entrance door was locked—and she died.

It was Sept. 22, right in the middle of what asthma experts consider “Peak Week.”

The third week of September is the most dangerous week of the year for anyone with asthma, DeMarco said. He and Laura had no clue about the theory shared by some asthma and allergy specialists. Respiratory triggers all build to a perfect storm.

In children, it’s as they’re going back to school, according to Dr. Marcella Aquino of the pediatric allergy and immunology department at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“We definitely see the start of asthma exacerbations. A lot of children coughing and wheezing,” she said Monday. “All these things kind of come together and it’s a high-risk period.”

The trifecta of causes, she says:

Increased exposure to viruses as children reconnect with their friends at school after the summer

Peak ragweed season

Falling leaves collecting on the ground grow mold, and spores are released into the air

Dr. Aquino says there are plenty of medical options—some brand-new to the market—to help patients get asthma under control before peak season approaches.

“We now have biologics we can use,” she said. “Children, even 6 and above, are approved for special medications for asthma.”

Peter DeMarco now has a two-pronged mission: first, to spread the word to asthma sufferers about Peak Week and the need to take extra precautions such as having inhalers handy and keeping nebulizer fluids topped up.

Secondly, on Tuesday, he’s going to Beacon Hill to ask Massachusetts lawmakers to increase and clarify standards for hospitals regarding signage and lighting, in a bill named after Laura, to make sure all patients have access to care.