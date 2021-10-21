Alzheimer’s prevention study seeks participants from all backgrounds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders from all different backgrounds are being called on to participate in a two-year clinical trial that aims to save lives.

Rhode Island is one of five sites across the country taking part in the U.S. POINTER Study, which is focused on finding out if certain lifestyle interventions can prevent cognitive decline and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re currently looking for adults aged 60-79 here in Rhode Island, and we want individuals who do not exercise regularly so that way they have room to improve their physical activity and hopefully improve their cognitive health,” the study’s co-principal investigator Dr. Rena Wing said.

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos was joined at the State House by medical professionals and faith leaders to encourage members of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities to get involved.

Those communities are traditionally underrepresented in brain health research, they said, and in order to ensure the findings are applicable to all Americans, the study must include all populations.

Participants will be compensated. Medical insurance is not necessary, and there are not pills or medications involved.