After atypical flu season, McKee, RIDOH make push for Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and state health officials are urging all Rhode Islanders six months and older to get their flu shot this year, especially since most of the state’s pandemic-related restrictions are no longer in place.

McKee and the R.I. Department of Health kicked off the state’s annual flu vaccination campaign Wednesday at Anthony’s Pharmacy in Providence.

While Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos received her flu shot at the event, McKee said he got vaccinated a few weeks ago.

“It was quick, painless and I didn’t have any side effects,” McKee said. “I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their flu shot and their COVID-19 vaccine. Both shots are important to building a healthy, resilient Rhode Island.”

Last year’s flu season was atypical, with the Health Department reporting no flu-related deaths and only two hospitalizations. The season before that, the department reported 950 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.

“We were all wearing masks everywhere in public, many of us were working from home,” RIDOH Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said. “All kinds of events and activities were canceled, and when we were together we were practicing social distancing.”

Alexander-Scott said this year’s flu season won’t look like last year’s because the majority of those restrictions have since been lifted.

“We do expect more flu activity in Rhode Island to occur this season,” Alexander-Scott said.

According to the Health Department, Rhode Island has some of the highest flu vaccination rates in the nation. In the 2019-2020 flu season, 57% of Rhode Islanders age 18 or older got the flu shot, and 61% of Rhode Islanders six months or older got the flu shot.

Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken told 12 News last season, approximately 66% of Rhode Islanders ages 6 months and older got vaccinated against the flu, while nearly 61% of people were immunized the season before that.

“Flu shots are fast, easy and free. You don’t need health insurance to get your flu shot, and they are available in every community in Rhode Island,” Alexander-Scott said. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season is to get your flu shot.”

According to the Health Department, this year’s flu vaccine protects against two influenza A strains (including the H1N1 strain) and two influenza B strains, based on what experts believe will be circulating.

For adults age 65 or older, health officials two enhanced flu vaccines will be available, which they say will help older adults get a higher immune response from their body and give them better protection from the flu and flu-related illnesses.

Health officials say after getting a flu shot, a person might feel achy or have a low-grade fever, which is a sign that the person’s body is building an immune response to the flu virus.

Evening school flu vaccine clinics are open to the entire community. Registration for school clinics is strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

People with additional questions can call RIDOH’s Health Information Line at 401-222-5960 / RI Relay 711.