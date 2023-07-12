PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is once again providing free skin cancer screenings at state beaches and parks this summer.

Below are the dates and locations, weather permitting:

Friday, July 14 : Roger Wheeler State Beach (Narragansett) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

: Roger Wheeler State Beach (Narragansett) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 21 : Lincoln Woods State Park (Lincoln) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

: Lincoln Woods State Park (Lincoln) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29 : Scarborough State Beach (Narragansett) 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

: Scarborough State Beach (Narragansett) 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug, 11 : Easton’s Beach (Newport) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

: Easton’s Beach (Newport) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug, 18: East Matunuck State Beach (South Kingstown) 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Health Department said cancelations will be posted online if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Registration is not required.

The screenings will be provided by Brown Dermatology.

“One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime,” said associate professor John C. Kawaoka, MD. “Everyone is at risk, even those with darker skin tones.”

“Sun protection and getting screened is incredibly important,” Kawaoka added. “Every year at the beaches we find a number of skin cancers, including melanoma, many of which people had no idea that they had.”