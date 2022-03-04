PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Women & Infants Hospital is looking to break ground on a new, $33 million labor and delivery unit and women’s health research institute later this year.

The new facilities will include more space and be equipped to provide more birthing options for expectant mothers. Shannon Sullivan, the hospital’s president and COO, said birthing has changed since the current facilities were built back in 1986 and a new unit is required to continue serving patients with the best care.

“The goal of this is that a patient can come in and define their own experience, and that we have the space and the facilities to support whatever they decide their experience to be,” Sullivan explained.

Sullivan said women today often want more family members to be there for the births, plus additional resources like acupuncture, whirlpools, yoga balls, and different breathing techniques.

Over the past two years, the hospital has raised $11 million and hopes to obtain the remaining $22 million through fundraising over the next three years. Of the $33 million, $28 million will go toward the new labor and delivery unit, while $5 million will be for the research center.

Campaign Steering Committee Chair Judith Remondi said her own birth story at Women & Infants has informed how she is approaching the project. Twenty years ago, she suffered from a ruptured placenta previa while on vacation in Cape Cod. Suspecting her condition was serious, Remondi and her husband ended up at Women & Infants and three days later, she gave birth there.

Courtesy: Women & Infants Hospital

Remondi has since continued working with the hospital, which she credits with saving her life, as well as her son’s.

The labor unit in which Remondi gave birth in 2001 is the same unit being used today. She said new facilities are necessary to give women the ability to deliver their babies how they want to.

“There are a lot of different birthing practices that didn’t exist 20 years ago, or that have changed,” Remondi said. “Twenty years ago, you wouldn’t think of having five family members in the room with you while you delivered your baby, and now it’s very common.”

Despite the larger facilities, the hospital will have the same staffing pattern, according to Sullivan. She said Women & Infants has managed to avoid the staffing shortages that have plagued other health institutions during the pandemic.

“We have fared better than many other hospitals in the area, in terms of our staffing,” Sullivan said. “We have big, dedicated nurses, clinical staff, physicians to what we do here. So we have not seen the amount of turnover that other hospitals have.”

Sullivan credited the hospital’s specialties and culture for the lack of staffing problems.

“Proportionately, we still have the same amount of staff that we had pre-pandemic,” Sullivan noted. “We’ve had less issues with retention than other hospitals have had. We’ve been able to retain our seasoned staff a little bit easier than others.”

The hospital has, however, still faced other issues being seen elsewhere, like supply chain troubles and the strain of implementing COVID-19 protocols.

The hospital plans to break ground on the new project this fall and hope to have the facilities completed by 2024.