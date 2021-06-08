3 RI hospitals easing visitation restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Rhode Island hospitals are loosening visitation retractions.

Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and The Miriam Hospital have adjusted their visitation policies so that they’re in line with the R.I. Department of Health’s most recent guidelines.

Lifespan, which owns all three hospitals, said the policy changes will allow more visitors, longer visits and the reopening of hospital cafeterias to visitors.

All visitors must be at least 18 years old and will be screened for symptoms upon entry. Even though the state has lifted its mask mandate for fully-immunized residents, visitors are still required to wear face masks at all three hospitals regardless of their vaccination status.

Lifespan said all visitors will be provided hospital-approved masks to wear either in place of or in addition to their own.

The visitation hours for all three hospitals were also extended.

Rhode Island Hospital’s general visitation hours are 2-7 p.m. Each patient will be allowed up to four visitors throughout the duration of their stay, though only two can enter the hospital at a time.

The Miriam Hospital’s visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4-7 p.m. Patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time, unless they are positive for COVID-19.

At Hasbro Children’s Hospital, patients are allowed to have two caregivers with them throughout the duration of their stay, however, only one of them will be allowed to stay overnight. During the day, both caregivers can visit the patient from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Two additional visitors are also permitted per child during their stay, but only two of the four can be present at a time.

Lifespan also provided specific policies for behavioral health units, emergency rooms and outpatient settings:

Visitation hours for behavioral health units (both adult and pediatric) are 4-6 p.m. Patients will be allowed two visitors for the duration of their visit and only one can enter at a time.

Up to four visitors at a time will be allowed to visit a patient receiving end-of-life care. There is no time limit on the visits.

For emergency rooms, visitors are permitted during the intake process and as necessary for patient care. Patients are allowed one visitor at The Miriam and two at Rhode Island Hospital.

Pediatric emergency department patients are allowed up to two parents, caregivers or guardians during their visit.

Patients in diagnostic, ambulator or outpatient settings are allowed up to two visitors or support persons at the discretion of the patient’s care team.

Visitors and patients looking for more information on the updated guidelines can visit Lifespan’s website.