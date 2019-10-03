2 RI cases added to national probe into vaping illnesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As RI continues to determine how it will implement a ban on flavored vaping products, the state Health Department Thursday confirmed two cases are now included in the federal investigation into lung injury associated with e-cigarette or vaping use.

The Health Department said both individuals were hospitalized with symptoms in early September. They both were released and, according to RIDOH, are recovering.

One person was in the 18- to 24-year-old age range and the other was in the 25- to 35-year-old age range. The Health Department said the two cases are not linked.

“While we do not yet know what exactly is causing people to become ill across the country, we do know that these lung injuries are serious, and in some instances even fatal,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “E-cigarettes are addictive and dangerous. Children, adolescents, and pregnant women should never vape, and any adult who vapes should strongly consider not doing so until we know more.”