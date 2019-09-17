2 more people diagnosed with EEE in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Health officials have confirmed two additional human cases of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in Rhode Island.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, one is a child younger than 10 years old from Coventry and the other is a person in their 50s from Charlestown. Both are now recovering after being released from the hospital.

The state’s first human case of EEE this year was a West Warwick man who died early last week.

Health officials believe all three people contracted the virus before areas of Rhode Island deemed a critical risk for EEE were sprayed with pesticide.

While spraying can reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses like EEE and West Nile virus, it doesn’t eliminate the threat completely, so officials continue to urge residents to protect themselves against being bitten.

The threat of mosquito-borne viruses typically lasts until the first hard frost, which is usually in mid- to late October in Southern New England.

“Personal mosquito-prevention measures remain everyone’s first defense against EEE,” RIDOH Deputy Director Ana Novais said. “If possible, people should limit their time outdoors at sunrise and sunset. If you are going to be out, long sleeves and pants are very important, as is bug spray.”

Spraying was conducted in the following zones deemed critical risk for EEE, according to the health department:

An area of northern RI (parts of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Woonsocket)

Parts of Charlestown, Hopkinton and Westerly

All of West Warwick and parts of Coventry, Cranston, East Greenwich, Scituate, Warwick and West Greenwich

All of Central Falls, North Providence and Pawtucket and parts of Providence, East Providence, Cumberland, Lincoln and Smithfield

EEE has been detected in six mosquito samples so far this season: three from Westerly, two from Central Falls, and one from Block Island.

In addition, a horse from Westerly has tested positive for EEE this year while three deer from Coventry, Richmond and Exeter have also been diagnosed. Neither animal can transmit the virus directly to humans but they’re an indication that infected mosquitoes are in the area.