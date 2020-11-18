Watch tonight at 7:30 – 12 Town Hall: How the pandemic is affecting the opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While much of our attention this year has been on the coronavirus pandemic, another public health crisis has continued to claim the lives of our loved ones: the opioid epidemic.

In fact, this past July, more Rhode Islanders died from an overdose than in any other month since the state started tracking that data.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian hosts a 12 Town Hall taking a closer look at the ongoing opioid crisis. She’ll be joined by R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Jim McDonald and Dennis Bailer of Project Weber/RENEW to discuss what’s causing the spike, how COVID-19 is playing a role, and what you can do to help.

