WaterFire Providence announces a full lighting of WaterFire on Saturday, September 24 supported by Rhode Island Department of Education, XQ Institute, Fidelity Investments, and igus. The lighting will begin after sunset (6:39 PM) and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Food fair and artists’ market vendors open at 5:30 pm. Rhode Island Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year awards ceremony will be held in Memorial Park from 3:00 – 6:30 pm. WaterFire’s Director of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations, Ed Cabral, and Teacher of the Year, Lisa Leaheey, share all the details!

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.