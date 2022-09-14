Proud Mary, The Best, What’s Love Got to Do with It. You know the hits, but how well do you know her story? We caught up with the TWO women who take on the role of Tina Turner as well as the actor who portrays Ike in the Tina: The Tine Turner Musical now on stage at Providence Performing Arts Center.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.