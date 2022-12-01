Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events & attractions!

Tiverton Four Corners Bright Night- Visit Tiverton Four Corners, Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4-7pm for an evening of energy-filled holiday shopping. Frolic through a festive, brightly lit neighborhood of galleries & shops as you enjoy holiday décor & special offers to complete your list.

Wickford Village Festival of Lights- Welcome to the thirty sixth annual Wickford Village Festival of Lights! Enjoy an old fashioned Christmas! Most shops stay open every night until 9 p.m. for holiday shopping. Santa arrives at the town dock by boat! Enjoy the tree lighting and hayrides with Santa, Elf Parade and more! The charm of this historic colonial village truly comes alive as thousands of beautiful white lights transform it into a winter wonderland.

Happy Pawlidays Pet Photos- Almost Home Rescue is hosting “Happy Pawlidays Pet Photos” on Sunday, December 4th, from 11am to 4:00 pm, at Pet Supplies “Plus” in Garden City Shopping Plaza in Cranston. Pet owners can choose between two characters (Frosty, Santa and/or Rudolph) to pose with their pet. The cost is $20 for two high resolution digital photos that will be emailed to you. All proceeds benefit Almost Home Rescue, a 501c3, all-volunteer rescue league dedicated to helping at-risk dogs in Rhode Island.

Three Nights of Lights- Make the season bright during Providence’s Three Nights of Lights. This three-day festival will include citywide events, all incorporating the theme of light.