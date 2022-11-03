Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Foodie Film Festival- Calling all cinephiles and foodie connoisseurs—we have cooked up something special for this Newport Restaurant Week that you won’t want to miss. In partnership with JPT Film + Event Center, we introduce to you, the Foodie Film Festival in tandem with Newport Restaurant Week. Enjoy a week full of pop-up wine and beer tastings, food trucks, complimentary treats, live jazz in the lobby, and most importantly—food focused films from November 4th – 12th. 2022.

RI Comic Con- The BIGGEST show in the smallest state! Photo ops, celeb panels, artist vendors, and more!

Plant Walk- Join us for a walk around Roger Williams Park and learn about the various flowering trees, shrubs and herbs of the season. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Binoculars are not required, but encouraged for animal sightings. Recommended for all ages. Walks meet at the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium.

Salute to Veterans WaterFire