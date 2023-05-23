The Federal Hill Commerce Association is pleased to announce “Al Fresco on the Hill” on Saturdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day . “Al Fresco on the Hill” features 25 restaurants setting up on-street dining within two closed sections of Atwells Avenue, from Bradford Street to Dean Street and from Dean Street to Lily Street. Reservations are highly recommended at the restaurant of your choice.

