happening here

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Floods that hit Italy, France leave 9 dead, several missing
Top Stories
One injured after gas grill explodes at East Greenwich home
Video
3 win Nobel Prize for Medicine for hepatitis C virus discovery
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres
‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
The Impact of Opioids
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Inside the Mafia
12 Responds
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Top Stories
Retirees who opted out of settlement stiffed in September
Top Stories
Faulty ‘Abbott ID Now’ test still playing multiple roles in RI pandemic strategy
West Warwick dumped debris near town park for years, told to remove it
Video
Prosecutors preview Mattiello aide Cotugno’s testimony at looming trial of former campaign aide Britt
Video
Alleged con man a no show in court, now wanted in robbery, kidnapping
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Report: Patriots heading to Kansas City after coronavirus tests come back negative
Video
Top Stories
Andy Gresh joins Yianni Kourakis to break down the developments around Patriots vs Chiefs
Bars and restaurants feeling impact of Patriots game postponement
Video
Cross Country debuts in Fall high school sports
Video
Patriots and Chiefs Roundtable: Discussing the game and Cam Newton’s absence
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/2/20: A political roundtable; Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/25/2020: U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
Cold Case Cards: Who killed Nathan Davis?
Video
Newsmakers 9/18/2020: Mack, Mendes; Leader Filippi
Video
Newsmakers 9/10/2020: AG Neronha; Common Cause RI’s Marion
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Dunkin’ gives back to local Educators
Top Stories
Celebrating National Rhode Island Day!
The Rhode Home: Rhode Island Authors Expo
In the Kitchen: Pork Chops and Peppers
Quick Bites: Pat’s Italian Bistro
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Veterans Voices
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
happening here
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
Stimulus checks: Any chance we get $1,200 direct payments in October?
Video
Report: Patriots heading to Kansas City after coronavirus tests come back negative
Video
‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
Video
Morning Showers, Drier Afternoon
Video
The best Halloween displays of 2020 in RI, Mass.
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
Report: Patriots heading to Kansas City after coronavirus tests come back negative
Video
‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
Video
Watch: Trump surprises supporters gathered outside Walter Reed
Video
Discharge possible Monday: 4 things we’ve learned about Trump’s medical status
Video
Providence College ‘gradually’ resuming in-person classes
‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital
Video
Former NJ Governor Chris Christie hospitalized with coronavirus
What is remdesivir? What we know about Trump’s latest treatment
2 members of Senate Judiciary panel test positive for coronavirus — raising questions about SCOTUS confirmation
Video
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19
What is Regeneron’s antibody cocktail? Here’s what we know about Trump’s treatment
Pres. Trump’s condition was ‘very concerning’ over the past day, source says
Video
More Coronavirus
12 on 12 Digital Originals
12 on 12: Distance Learning Divide
Video
Summer Weather Threats: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Watch: Perspectives on Race: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Healthcare workers join peaceful protest in Providence
Video
Portion of Beavertail Point now closed to vehicle traffic
Video
Eyes over the Bay: Narragansett Bay views from Sky Drone 12
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Attleboro family receives national support, happiness inside of a can
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s still on, but not a large gathering this year
Video
The best Halloween displays of 2020 in RI, Mass.
‘I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar’: Twitter uses RI to poke fun at White House mix-up
Documentary tries to prove existence of dead Lincoln photo
Potty training: NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet
Two full moons to shine in October
Video