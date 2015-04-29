The Money Pros – Why You Shouldn’t Fear Adjustable Rate Mortgages

Our mortgage pro, Steve Tetzner, President of Homestar Mortgage joins us!
Show Ahead:
- Medical costs can short circuit your retirement. How much should you plan for?
- We’ll be joined by our mortgage pro, Steve Tetzner to talk to us about why you shouldn’t be afraid of adjustable rate mortgages.
- Get a tax refund? I’ll give you my thoughts on how you might use it to help your financial future.
- Oliver answer questions from the Moneypros Mailbag.
Medical costs can be a major landmine when it comes to retirement planning.
– A Recent study by Employee Benefits Research Institute suggests breaking down costs into 2 categories.
Recurring
- Dr’s visits, Dental visits, prescriptions
- Stable with Age
- Average $1885 or about $41k to age 90 including inflation
Non-Recurring
- Overnight hospital stays, nursing home stays, surgeries
- Rise significantly with age
- Much higher immediately before death