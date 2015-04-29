Live Now
The Money Pros – Why You Shouldn’t Fear Adjustable Rate Mortgages

by: John Bent

Our mortgage pro, Steve Tetzner, President of Homestar Mortgage joins us!

Show Ahead:

  • Medical costs can short circuit your retirement. How much should you plan for?
  • We’ll be joined by our mortgage pro, Steve Tetzner to talk to us about why you shouldn’t be afraid of adjustable rate mortgages.
  • Get a tax refund? I’ll give you my thoughts on how you might use it to help your financial future.
  • Oliver answer questions from the Moneypros Mailbag.

Medical costs can be a major landmine when it comes to retirement planning.

– A Recent study by Employee Benefits Research Institute suggests breaking down costs into 2 categories.

Recurring

  • Dr’s visits, Dental visits, prescriptions
  • Stable with Age
  • Average $1885 or about $41k to age 90 including inflation

Non-Recurring

  • Overnight hospital stays, nursing home stays, surgeries
  • Rise significantly with age
  • Much higher immediately before death

