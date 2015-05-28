The Money Pros – What Divorce Means for your Taxes

On this episode of Money Pros Oliver is joined by Tax Pro, Greg Porcaro of Otrando, Porcaro & Associates to discuss divorce and its effect on your taxes.Also on this episode:
- Picking the right life insurance coverage?
- Tax Pro, Greg Porcaro to discuss….
- 2015 Retirement Confidence Survey is Out.
- Moneypros Mailbag question from a viewer on rules surrounding charitable deduction for donations of goods.
Picking the Right Life Insurance:
- Many people would describe life insurance as the lynch pin of any successful financial plan.
- Planning involves the long term accumulation of resources.
- According to LIMRA 2015 insurance barometer:
- 57% of all people own some type of life insurance
- 30% of Americans believe they need more insurance
- 43% would feel an impact within 6mos if primary breadwinner passed.
- 80% of consumers misjudge the cost w/ average overestimate of 213% How do you pick the right policy?