Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

The Money Pros: Treasurer Seth Magaziner talks money

FOX Providence

by: Annie Shalvey

Posted: / Updated:

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner joined the program.Also on this episode: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com