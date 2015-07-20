The Money Pros: The Real Estate Market is Hot, How Can You be a Stronger Buyer?

Our Mortgage Pro, Steve Tetzner with Homestar Mortgage, shares is expertise.
Also on this episode of The Money Pros:
- Mortgage Pro Steve Tetzner with Homestar Mortgage. The market is hot, how to be stronger buyer.
- 4 Great Ways to Wreck Your Retirement?
- Also, a question from the The Moneypros Mailbag:
Rates are at all-time lows. How will they effect stocks?
- As rates rise, stock prices are assumed to decline.
- Related to the present value of the future cash flows.
- Higher interest rates mean things that generate income are of lesser value in the present.
- A lot of recent market volatility related to market anticipation of Federal Reserve
raising discount rate.