The Money Pros: The Real Estate Market is Hot, How Can You be a Stronger Buyer?

by: John Bent

Posted: / Updated:

Our Mortgage Pro, Steve Tetzner with Homestar Mortgage, shares is expertise.

Also on this episode of The Money Pros:

  • Mortgage Pro Steve Tetzner with Homestar Mortgage. The market is hot, how to be stronger buyer.
  • 4 Great Ways to Wreck Your Retirement?
  • Also, a question from the The Moneypros Mailbag:

    Rates are at all-time lows. How will they effect stocks?

    1. As rates rise, stock prices are assumed to decline.
    2. Related to the present value of the future cash flows.
    3. Higher interest rates mean things that generate income are of lesser value in the present.

    4. A lot of recent market volatility related to market anticipation of Federal Reserve

      raising discount rate.

