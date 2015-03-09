The Money Pros – The Process of Buying a New Home, Do You Know All the Steps?

On this episode of Money Pros, Chad Kritzas, Real Estate Pro at Keller Williams Realty, goes over the ins and outs of buying a new home.Home Buying Step-by-Step:
- Pre-qualify your mortgage
- Find the right real estate agent
- Start shopping
- Make an offer
- Get an inspection
- Appraisal and approval
- Closing
Also in this episode:
- Cash or credit? It’s a question we get a lot. We’ll talk about how to go about making that decision.Most common question is cash or credit.
Some have a distinct fear of debt and shun credit in all or almost all circumstances.
Others over use credit to support a lifestyle that they could not otherwise afford.
In the end, credit is a tool that should be used responsibly and knowledgeably.
- Considering Cash or Credit
- Useful life of item
- Opportunity costs
- Maintaining flexibility
- Do you know what 401k leakage is? Well according to a recent study, it a big threat to your retirement.
- Money Pros Mailbag: Question from a viewer on deducting job search costs.