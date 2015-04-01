The Money Pros – Tax Time is a Perfect Time to Evaluate your Finances

Our guest on this edition is newest Money Pro Matt Sweet, CFP, EA with Randall Financial Group.Show Ahead:
- According to a recent study, the average retirement age has stabilized recently. Where is it and what’s the trend?
- We’ll be joined by our new financial planning pro, Matt Sweet, CFP, EA with Randall Financial group to talk about why tax time is a great time to review your finances.
- The Nasdaq stock market index recently hit a major milestone. We’ll tell you what it is and how it got there.
- Forbes is out with its list of the world’s richest for 2015. We’ll have the details.