The Money Pros – Tax Efficient Investing – Why it’s Important!

Our Financial Planning Pro, Matt Sweet, CFP with Randall Financial Group is here to help make sense of it all.
Also in this episode:
- 401k Participation is surging among millennial’s.
- Financial Planning Moneypro, Matt Sweet, CFP with Randall Financial Group on tax efficient investing.
- How do you know when to dump a mutual fund?
- Moneypros Mailbag question from a viewer on proxy voting.
- 64% increase in participation among employees 18-34 vs. 2013
- Helped boost overall participation rates to 80% for those with an available plan
- Explanations include:
- Improving economy/job market
- Auto Enrollment programs
- Workplace financial education
- Baby boomer parents